Wanganui Garden Centre is one of the original stockers of Matthews Roses. Pictured are Chris (left), Karen, Vanessa, Andrew and Sally Cvitanovich. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two Whanganui businesses are hoping their connection will continue to blossom for years to come as they celebrate a special anniversary together.

The Wanganui Garden Centre and Matthews Roses are celebrating 75 years of doing business with each other.

Rose-breeding business Matthews Roses was established by Tom Matthews and is now owned by his son Bob, while Chris Cvitanovich is the third-generation owner of Wanganui Garden Centre, set up by his grandfather Ivan.

Both businesses were established in 1947 and immediately formed a strong connection.

In 2020, Bob Matthews bred a new rose exclusively for the Wanganui Garden Centre to celebrate their long association with each other.

The rose is named A Gardener's Dream (Mattrae) in tribute to Chris' mother, the late Rae Cvitanovich.

Samantha Matthews, the third generation of family involved in the business, said the Wanganui Garden Centre was one of the original centres they began supplying flowers to.

She said it was awesome their relationship had continued through various generations.

"It is really cool we are both still doing the family business and we have that connection and we are both still going. It is quite special to have our roses persistently in Gonville every year."

Cath and Bob Matthews from Matthews Roses. They have been in business with the Wanganui Garden Centre since 1947. Photo / Bevan Conley

She credited the way the team at Wanganui Garden Centre look after their customers and their strong local knowledge.

"You know you can ask a question and they can help you in any way. They live here, they know what grows well here and you get that personal service.

"There is something about that local know-how that makes them special."

Matthews has been inspired seeing more and more people fall in love with gardening over the last two years.

With people spending more time at home for various reasons related to Covid-19, she is happy to hear they falling in love with gardening.

"You see people wanting to grow their own vegetables and want to grow their own roses. That side of it for me is quite exciting and really positive to see that coming through."

Karen Cvitanovich, who owns the Wanganui Garden Centre with husband Chris, said they were each other's first customers more or less.

"It is pretty special. I'm sure Ivan is looking down and smiling."

In 2021, Wanganui Garden Centre brought in about 3000 roses from Matthews. Cvitanovich said there would be fewer than 50 left. Wanganui Garden Centre buys its roses solely from Matthews now.

"We never have any complaints. They are very-high-quality roses."

Cvitanovich said they have some loyal customers, with new ones constantly discovering them too.

"The word is definitely spreading. I know some businesses are struggling through Covid, but we have been busier than ever.

"With all these vege prices spiking in the supermarket, we seem to be selling a lot more veges at the moment. I think people are just getting back to basics. If you have got room to grow, I think people are starting to do it."

They are having a morning tea together on Monday at the Wanganui Garden Centre to celebrate the anniversary and reminisce.