Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Plant herbs for an easy win in the garden or in containers

5 minutes to read
Companion planting, such as basil with tomatoes, can result in more successful crops. Photo / Supplied

Companion planting, such as basil with tomatoes, can result in more successful crops. Photo / Supplied

By
Gareth Carter

We are right in mid-summer now and heat-loving plants are really shining through.

Salvias and gaura are two top performers in the flower garden; both thrive in free-draining soil and the hot sunshine brings out

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.