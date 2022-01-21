Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Find space for one more hibiscus in your garden

5 minutes to read
Hibiscus longiflora produces many more flower blooms than other varieties. Photo / Supplied

Hibiscus longiflora produces many more flower blooms than other varieties. Photo / Supplied

By
Gareth Carter

This summer so far has been warm and the intermittent rain has been good for the garden.

Like people, plants all react differently to the heat and some plants relish it.

In gardens where there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.