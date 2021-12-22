Wanganui Enterprises snaps up ACC Attitude Employer Award

Chris and Denny Allen think it is time for someone else to continue pushing Wanganui Enterprises, as they both head into retirement at the end of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Wanganui Enterprises team is all smiles heading into Christmas after snapping up the 2021 ACC Attitude Employer Award.

The award recognises an employer who provides outstanding recruitment and retention opportunities for people with disabilities.

Wanganui Enterprises beat OCS Limited West Coast and Westpac New Zealand to take out the award.

The Attitude Awards are generally celebrated with a gala dinner in Auckland but, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the team watched a live screening of this year's awards on television last weekend.

"Absolutely stoked, so stoked," operations manager Chris Allen said.

"It's a great place. It is great to see young kids come in here with no confidence, heads down, don't want to talk to anybody.

"Six months later, they have a smile on their face and they move out onto the next job. It is so great."

It was the perfect send-off for Chris and Denny Allen (training and human resource manager), who are both retiring at the end of this week.

A celebratory lunch was held at their workshop on Wednesday, celebrating the award and the Allens' retirement before heading off for the Christmas break.

The couple were lauded by their fellow workers for the impact they have had on the organisation.

"It has been absolutely great working with all of you. It has been a real pleasure. We have a real factory out there. It is a far cry from when I first started, so it is great to see," Chris said.

Denny said it was a privilege.

"I feel like I have been here for so long," she said.

Wanganui Enterprises, a charitable trust formed in 1979, provides training and employment in its London St factory, producing wood and metal products that are sold around New Zealand.

The most sought-after product is its Five Star dog kennels and runs lined with untreated macrocarpa. It also makes beehives, garden trellises and planters.

Wanganui Enterprises was nominated for the award by Workbridge employment consultant Jan Lawton, who also presented them with an Above and Beyond Award for International Day of People with Disabilities earlier in the month.

Lawton said she had been working with the Allens for more than 10 years and they were a "perfect match" for each other.

"It has been a really good relationship. We have quite a few people who have come through here for work.

"They are unique and have led the way in supporting and employing people."

Lawton applauded Wanganui Enterprises for its environmental awareness in selling offcuts as firewood and kindling as well as donating products they may no longer need.

"The award has international significance. It is really amazing," Lawton said.

Whanganui's Pacific Helmets, Axiam Plastics and Horticultural Services have all been previous finalists, while GPSOS Alarms brought home the award last year.

Whanganui paraclimber Rachel Māia won the Sporting Endeavour Award in 2018, and young Whanganui actor Libby Hunsdale was the 2020 winner of the Attitude Youth Courage Award.

Denny Allen said while she would miss the organisation, it was someone else's time to lead Wanganui Enterprises.

"We did pretty well, didn't we? It is fantastic for little Whanganui.

"It's time to get some new blood in here. I think we have done as much as we can. It will be great to get some different ideas, different people to move it to the next level.

"I think we have left a good platform for them."

Wanganui Enterprises will return to the workshop on January 17 after a well-deserved Christmas and New Year break.