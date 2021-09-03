Wanganui Enterprises nominated as Attitude Awards finalist

General manager John Mazlin said the team was proud to have their work recognised. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui Enterprises is a finalist in the 2021 New Zealand Attitude Awards.

The Attitude Awards celebrate the achievements and successes of New Zealanders living with disabilities, recognising people from the sector, including employers, employees and entrepreneurs, as well as athletes, young people and game-changers in the sector.

Wanganui Enterprises general manager John Mazlin said it was a career highlight and the team was very proud of being recognised for their work that benefited many people.

Established in 1979 as a charitable trust employing people with disabilities, Wanganui Enterprises has grown and diversified over the years, while staying true to the essence of the trust.

Mazlin said the current team had built on the legacy of those who over the years had made a huge impact on others' lives.

Wanganui Enterprises is unique in New Zealand, as the only enterprise for people with disabilities that manufactures wholesale and retail products. The core of the range is the Fivestar dog kennels and runs, but they also manufacture other products.

Mazlin said the team was also very proud of its Be-Ready free training programme which gave many who needed a leg up a good platform to build confidence and skills by way of the 12-week course.

"This forms part of our new initiative called Spheres which also incorporates pastoral care, vocational guidance, and employment placement, which is all part of the five-year strategic plan to further grow how we support the community and those in need."

The New Zealand Attitude Awards ceremony will be held in Auckland on December 1. The other finalists are OCS and Westpac.