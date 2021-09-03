UCOL launching new cheffing programme to meet industry shortages

Tutor Ian Drew from UCOL Whanganui judging a recent secondary schools competition. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tertiary education provider UCOL is establishing a new course to help meet the major skills shortage in the hospitality industry.

UCOL is launching the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4) (In-work), which will combine on-the-job training with online learning and block courses. As part of the programme, learners will need to be in paid employment as a cook or chef for at least 20 hours a week.

They will attend a six-day block course at the start of the programme, followed by one day of classes every two weeks. UCOL lecturers will regularly visit learners in the workplace and work with employers to ensure the trainees are meeting programme requirements.

With high demand for kitchen staff, many workers are entering the industry without a formal qualification. UCOL's programme will allow those employees to work towards a qualification and develop skills to further their careers.

UCOL head of school of technologies Ian Drew said high-pressure work environments and long hours could make it difficult for hospitality workers to upskill, so the new programme was built to accommodate that.

"Learners will be able to earn while they learn and will have the flexibility to do the online work when it suits them," Drew said.

Learners could be working in a range of businesses including restaurants, cafés, hotels, eateries, rest homes or food trucks.

Drew said he hoped the programme would encourage employers to hire new staff, as UCOL would work with businesses to train staff as qualified chefs. This collaborative approach to training could also enable employers to upskill existing staff, such as kitchen hands or baristas, who wanted to move into cooking roles.

"This programme means that the training of staff wouldn't solely be the responsibility of employers, but they would have a key role in how qualified chefs are trained.

"It's really hard to get chefs at the moment and there is a big shortfall in workers in the hospitality sector. Many chefs who came from overseas have gone home and can't get visas to get back into the country, so we need to fill that skills shortage."

New Zealand Chefs Association national president Grant Kitchen said the programme was a great initiative as the hospitality industry needed as many resources as it could get.

"It's a chance to upskill existing staff but also has great potential for recruiting new employees and expanding our workforce. I get calls every day from restaurant owners wanting chefs, so this programme is an opportunity for businesses to work in partnership with UCOL to train more chefs."

The first intake for the programme starts on October 4 and is being taught through UCOL Whanganui and Manawatū.