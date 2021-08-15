UCOL Whanganui opens their doors to the future

UCOL Whanganui is having an open day on Wednesday, August 25. Photo / Supplied

UCOL Whanganui will open its doors to secondary students and other interested learners next Wednesday, providing them a chance to discover what's on offer.

Besides touring facilities, watching live demonstrations, and getting hands-on with activities, interested learners can also talk to staff, and other students, about what to expect when studying with UCOL.

Expert UCOL staff will lead dedicated tours of the facilities, including creative industries (arts, design, music, and photography), beauty and hairdressing, business and administration, chef training, health and science, trades, and more.

Visitors will get the chance to ask questions of those expert staff about what studies might entail should they enrol at UCOL.

"We've put together a great opportunity to experience life and learning on our Whanganui campus.

"Interested learners can come and check out future study and career opportunities and have those crucial conversations before they make the big decision about their future study plans," says Tessa Lyons, UCOL's head of marketing and brand.

"There are so many study pathways available here; and some that learners might not have even considered."

Registrations for the UCOL Whanganui Campus Open Day are encouraged, everyone who registers will get a goodie bag.

You can register at: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/ucol-whanganui-open-day/whanganui. The event will take place from 10am to 2pm.

Those interested in enrolling to study in 2022 can do so at the open day – they'll just need a primary form of ID.