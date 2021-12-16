Attitude Awards: Wanganui Enterprises earns its place in final

Jacob Huntley constructing a dog kennel in the Wanganui Enterprises workshop. Photo / Bevan Conley



Manfred Geoghegae, Charlie Pointon, Patrick Nolan, Jacob Huntley, Wayne Richard, Rebecca Machoe and Kelton Giles in the Whanganui Enterprises workshop. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

The Wanganui Enterprises team will be watching their TV screens with anticipation this weekend to see if they are winners at this year's Attitude Awards.

The local charitable trust, which manufactures popular wood and metal products, is a finalist in the 2021 ACC Attitude Employer Award category, and training and human resource manager Denny Allen said the team is happy to be watching from home.

The awards are normally a gala dinner event held in Auckland but this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, a smaller event will be screened live on TVNZ 1 at 4pm on Saturday.

"We will enjoy watching it here in Whanganui," said Allen.

"It is exciting to be named as finalists because Wanganui Enterprises has been employing workers with disabilities since 1979.

"We have grown from a sheltered workshop enterprise into a flourishing manufacturing business. People can stay on and grow their skills with us or take the training and confidence they have gained here into other employment."

Wanganui Enterprises' most sought-after product is its Five Star dog kennels and runs lined with untreated macrocarpa. It also makes beehives, garden trellises and planters.

There is even the occasional item of bespoke furniture, and all the offcuts are sold as kindling and firewood.

"We are a training centre as well as a manufacturer, and our team of 40 love working here.

"We produce quality products and when workers start, they receive one-on-one tuition for as long as they need it. They work at their own, comfortable pace without pressure."

Wanganui Enterprises was nominated for the award by Workbridge employment consultant Jan Lawton, who also presented them with an Above and Beyond Award for International Day of People with Disabilities last week.

"They are one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the country and they really walk the talk," said Lawton.

"They are unique and have led the way in supporting and employing people.

"It would be awesome if every employer was like them."

Allen said the collaboration with Lawton and Workbridge had led to many successful outcomes for jobseekers.

"Jan refers people to us and if they decide they want to move on to other employment, we call on Jan to help them do that as well."

Lawton said Wanganui Enterprises is the fifth local employer she has nominated for the award. Pacific Helmets, Axiam Plastics, and Horticultural Services have all been previous finalists, and GPSOS Alarms brought the award home last year.

Whanganui paraclimber Rachel Māia won the Sporting Endeavour Award in 2018, and young Whanganui actor Libby Hunsdale was the 2020 winner of the Attitude Youth Courage Award.