Visitors asked to respect cultural values when visiting Tongariro National Park

DoC is expecting high numbers of visitors to Tongariro National Park this summer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Visitors are urged to "respect the maunga" as a summer campaign launches to help people make the most of Tongariro National Park.

The campaign, which launched on Tuesday, December 15, aims to help visitors stay safe and nurture the special values of the park, one of the country's most popular summer visitor experiences, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said.

Aligned with the Tiaki Promise and led by Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and the Department of Conservation (DoC), the campaign builds understanding of the unique culture, nature and weather of Tongariro. The campaign focuses on key areas of visitor behaviour, including cultural respect, safety and preparedness, and removing all waste.

"Tongariro is a sacred site, our first national park, a dual World Heritage Area for its cultural and natural values, and a drawcard for around a million visitors each year," Allan said.

"It's vital that we respect and protect this place in everything we do. Generally, people know about Tongariro's amazing hikes and volcanic landscape, but understand less about the cultural values here and why visitors are asked to respect these."

DoC has been maintaining visitor and heritage assets in Tongariro National Park to keep people safe, protect the environment and ensure high-quality visitor experiences. DoC facilities in the park include 175km of tracks, 32 backcountry toilets and eight huts. Each year DoC supplies 40 tonnes of hut firewood and removes more than 100 tonnes of sewage from the park.

In 2019-20 122,200 people undertook the Tongariro Alpine Crossing day hike, with around 25 per cent of them domestic visitors.

Even with border restrictions in place, DoC is anticipating high volumes of visitors to the park this summer, particularly during the holidays and weekends.

DoC's booking system data shows that there has been a 75 per cent increase in the number of New Zealanders booking the Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk this year. Winter use of the popular Taranaki Falls Track was up 21 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

"This campaign is about helping to build understanding and respect, so when we welcome international visitors back to New Zealand, Kiwis are leading by example," Allan said.

"Our message for every visitor is simple, please respect the maunga."

Advice for visitors

Respect the sacred maunga – don't climb to summits or touch alpine lakes/streams as they are highly sacred to local iwi.

Always be prepared – weather changes fast in Tongariro. Check the forecast and always carry warm and waterproof clothing.

Take your litter with you – there are no bins in the national park so always "pack in and pack out".

Use toilet facilities – check where toilets are before your trip and use a loo when you can.

Leave your drone at home – drones aren't permitted in the national park. This helps to prevent accidents with helicopters, respect cultural values and other visitors.