A long-term approach to promoting tourism is paying off for Ruapehu, with domestic and Australian visitor spending data for July the strongest in a decade.
Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said Visit Ruapehu's investment in consecutive winter marketing campaigns was reflected in a year-on-year increase of 10.6 per cent to 53,219 guest nights for July.
The data was released in the Commercial Accommodation Monitor (CAM) and supported by Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates which recorded a 33 per cent increase in spending for July 2018.
