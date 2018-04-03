Tourism NZ spending $900K to attract Aussies to ski regions

The Ruapehu region may be in for a boost of Australian tourists after being included in a Ski New Zealand campaign. Photo/ File

Ruapehu may become a more desirable winter holiday destination after being included in a $900,000 digital Ski NZ campaign in Australia.



For the first time, Tourism New Zealand is promoting all major ski regions to the Australian skier market – Canterbury, the Southern Lakes and Ruapehu.



Visit Ruapehu trade and marketing manager Jo Kennedy said that the profile of Ruapehu as a first choice winter holiday destination in Australia has never been higher.



"It has stimulated strong interest from leading Australian travel wholesalers, keen to promote Ruapehu skiing and the wider region as a holiday destination."

At 64 per cent, Australians make up the majority of international visitors who ski while they are in New Zealand.

Ski visitors in New Zealand also tend to stay a couple of days longer than the average visitor and 54 per cent return for a repeat visit.



Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said that positioning New Zealand as a winter destination was as good as it gets.

"It is valuable to be able to work with the ski industry in a collaborative way, that allows us to create a more aligned and focused approach across the regions," he said.



"We want Australians to see that while you may come here for one particular activity, like skiing, there is much more to experience -- with everything so close, they will be spoiled for choice."



Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that the success of these campaigns highlighted the importance of taking a long term strategic approach to the development of Ruapehu's tourism sector.



"Traditionally there has been a very low visibility and awareness of Ruapehu and the North Island as a ski destination in Australia," he said.



"Through working with regional partners, national operators and government, we are establishing Ruapehu as a 'bucket list' ski destination for Aussies to experience.

"The significance and value of this for Ruapehu is enormous."