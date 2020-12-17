Vandals damage slide at Castlecliff Domain

Vandals have targeted the slide at Castlecliff Domain. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths

ethan.griffiths@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Vandals targeted another Whanganui playground this week. The big blue slide at Castlecliff Domain is now closed for repairs after a vandal damaged a portion near the base of the attraction.

According to the council, the damage to the slide was reported by a member of the public on Tuesday afternoon.

Whanganui District Council Parks Officer Erica Rowe said the damage was seemingly deliberate and the council would have to foot the bill for repairs.

"Unfortunately, the damage appears to be deliberate rather than wear and tear, but it is able to be repaired. The damaged portion of the slide is currently in being fixed, with the cost and time frame for repair yet to be confirmed," Rowe said.

The slide was closed for repairs on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

On Thursday, the Chronicle reported that the council footed the bill for more than $37,000 worth of damage caused by vandals over the course of 2020.

Rowe said the continued damage was disappointing particularly during summer.

"It's always disappointing that people choose to damage public property whether it be graffiti, damaging playground equipment or other facilities," Rowe said.

"The impact on the community is widespread, especially going into the summer holiday season when people want to be out and about enjoying our parks and playgrounds."

• Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact police on 105.