U3A Cinema Group: Percy vs Goliath

Christopher Walken as a famermer sued by Monsanto in the movie Percy vs Goliath. Photo / Supplied

Director: Clark Johnson

109 mins

Bio/Drama USA

Percy vs Goliath is an aptly named doco-drama about one of the major issues of our time.

In 1998 Monsanto, the agro-chemical giant, sued 'small time' crop farmer Percy Schmeiser for payment for seeds used on his farm.

Schmeiser had not purchased the seeds which Monsanto had bred to be immune to the lethal herbicide that would kill the weeds competing with the main crop.

The issue wasn't how the seeds got onto Schmeiser's land so much as they had not been paid for and the patent for their special properties was owned by Monsanto.

Other farmers lacking the resources to do battle with the giant Monsanto paid up. Schmeiser was not so easily cowed.

Christopher Walken plays the part of the gritty opponent of the giant.

Percy vs Goliath screens at Embassy 3 at 10.30am Wednesday, October 27.

