Two people remain in Palmerston North Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people remain in hospital after a serious two vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Bulls on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Two people were flown to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter. On Monday morning one person remains in serious condition, with the other in a moderate condition.

The road was closed with diversions put in place. The road reopened around 7am on Sunday.