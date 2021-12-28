Two appliances sent to extinguish blaze in Pātea

Two appliances, one from Waverley and one from Pātea, were called to the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two appliances were called to a Pātea business on Tuesday morning after reports of a fire in the building came in.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the fire on State Highway 3 in Pātea just after 11.30am.

There were reports of smoke and fire. Crews found the fire in the roof cavity of the building and started extinguishing the blaze.

Crews were there for just over 90 minutes putting out the fire and ensuring it was out.

There were no injuries.