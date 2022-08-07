Rangatahi and tamariki proud of their actions to keep the Whanganui Awa clean.

Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund

Led by Sport New Zealand and administered by local regional sport trusts like Sport Whanganui, Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund began in 2020.

The purpose of the funding is to support the delivery of sport, active recreation and play activities for tamariki (aged 5-12) and rangatahi (aged 13-19), including those who have limited access to opportunities because of geographical locations.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas is passionate about the difference the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa fund can make to our communities.

"Sport Whanganui to date has approved funding to more than 70 projects throughout the region. We are delighted, on behalf of Sport New Zealand, to administer this fund to activate a diverse range of projects for our region."

There are two types of funding round: Fast Fund applications for funding of $10,000 or less and Full Fund with no dollar limit.

Awa Active and Illuminate was a successful project for the Full Round in 2020. Centred around play and active recreation opportunities with an emphasis on te ao Māori (Māori world) concepts it has made a positive difference to Tamaupoko tamariki and rangatahi.

The project was the brainchild of Tamaupoko Community Led Trust and was governed, managed, and delivered by whānau, hapū and iwi.

The stretch of the Whanganui River Rd along the Whanganui Awa is unique and soulful. However, relative isolation does present some unique challenges. For tamariki and rangatahi to access facilities in Whanganui city it's a one-hour drive one way. At times, making that journey can be impossible with slips and flooding.

The array of activities, which included a school holiday programme and vocational learning, involved more than the tamariki and rangatahi but embraced the hapori (community), family, coaches, and teachers.

Activities often had an environmental lens overarching the practical activities.

Participants learned water safety and the effect rubbish has on the awa - and the knock-on impact for future generations if the environment is disrespected.

Tamariki and rangatahi were given the opportunity to expand their knowledge of whakapapa (genealogy). When we know where we have come from, we develop a better understanding of who we are, as Marino Pauro, who took part in Awa Active and Illuminate, discovered.

"[The programme] has been inspiring for me, I've learned new things about my whakapapa, and things I've found in myself ... It's helped me to have a clear mindset on what I want to do in my future."

The end goal of Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa funding is more confident and connected tamariki and rangatahi with self-acceptance and self-belief. The activities are a way to reach that goal and the Awa Active and Illuminate programme is a great example of a project that meets the needs of a community.

Isobel Keating, project co-ordinator for Awa Active and Illuminate, elaborates:

"Through the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa funding, we have created the Awa Activate and Illuminate kaupapa, focused on keeping our tamariki and rangatahi active while also developing their physical, spiritual and mental well-being.

"We facilitate a range of activities through our Active Recreation programmes, that have helped to build confidence, resilience, connection, and a sense of opportunity within our youth."

The next Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Full Fund is open from October 17-31. If your organisation, school, or club has a vision and plan to provide "getting active" opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi check out the Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa funding criteria to discover if your project will meet the criteria.

Give Aidan O'Connor, sport and club partnership lead at Sport Whanganui, a call to discuss: 022 098 2425. Alternatively, email aidan@sportwhanganui.co.nz.