Training For You's Little Campus Cafe to host Pink Ribbon high tea on July 29

Training For You student Astarte Anderson practises tea service with her tutor Bex Carr. Photo / Karen Hughes, Training For You

The Little Campus Cafe at Training For You will host a high tea event in support of the nationwide Pink Ribbon Breakfast campaign.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand's annual campaign to raise funds for breast cancer research, patient support, education and awareness.

The Little Campus Cafe in Ingestre St opened for business again on Monday, July 19, operated by students on the Retail, Level 2 programme.

As part of the programme content, Training For You tutor Bex Carr will support her students to demonstrate service to the community through a fundraiser event. Three of the group completed the hospitality qualification with Training For You earlier this year.

They are looking forward to leading the new team in the working cafe experience and showcasing their barista and customer service skills.

The Pink Ribbon High Tea on Thursday, July 29, will be an indulgent affair, with a range of savoury and sweet treats, specialty teas, barista blend coffee and iced frappes.

There will be two sittings, at 11.30am and 1pm, each an hour long. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the Little Campus Cafe. Training For You invites the community to participate in the fundraiser.

• The Little Campus Cafe is open to the public 9am-2pm, Monday to Friday, for five weeks (July 19-August 20) at the Training For You campus, 148 Ingestre St.