Whanganui letters: Upokongaro Cycle Bridge proves success

The connection between the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge and the idea of a multi-use velodrome. Photo / Bevan Conley

The connection between the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge and the idea of a multi-use velodrome. Photo / Bevan Conley

I draw a direct connection between the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge and the idea of a multi-use velodrome.

Prior to the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge opening in December there were annoying delays, silly rumours and, sadly, some brutally racist remarks.

In the end, the bridge was opened and off it went to be a proven success. It turns out that people-counter device on the cycle bridge has recorded that over 100,000 crossings since December.

The pub and café at Upokongaro are doing very well. Council will add toilets for summer and traffic is now an issue. Go figure!

Various folk have been at times ridiculed for the multi-use velodrome for saying, on top of their independent quality research, "build it and they will come". The bridge has proven that point.

Without it I would not have gone to the café on the other side, on four occasions now.

My guests each spent nicely and will surely share free press on their return home.

We can resurrect the multi-use velodrome idea and benefit the sports and events community, the many businesses and create employment.

Sadly after 25 years of muddling, five councillors and our own mayor actually voted down their own published preferred option, with one abstaining.

Huh?

ROSS FALLEN

Whanganui

Time for healing

Time for healing Correspondents Calvyn Jonker, V Meredith and Laurine Currin have over the past few days expressed their concerns about the proposed changes to the school curriculum, seeing nothing wrong with the continued ignorance of our history.

From the start, what our schools taught of our history was bowdlerised, and what it couldn't, it ignored.

Some are resistant to the teaching our colonial history, with claims it could be "brainwashing".

However, the past suppression of the truth; the misportrayal of our colonial history; leaving out the experiences of our own people could be seen as brainwashing on an industrial scale. And it was delivered by teachers who, in my opinion, must have been aware of history books other than the ones they used.

They collectively failed generations of New Zealanders, something that will now be put right in the 2022 school curriculum.

Any healing has to start with confronting our history honestly, not hiding it behind a facade of myth, legend and selected feel good interpretations.

H NORTON

Kaitoke