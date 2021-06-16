Whanganui's Springvale Cafe's Coffee for a Can builds generous supplies

Springvale Cafe barista Liana Raymond (left) and Women's Refuge Whanganui manager Yvonne Denny with the cans collected in exchange for cups of coffee.

Springvale Cafe barista Liana Raymond (left) and Women's Refuge Whanganui manager Yvonne Denny with the cans collected in exchange for cups of coffee.

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Baristas have been busy at Whanganui's Springvale Cafe and hundreds of coffees have been exchanged for cans of food.

The cafe's annual Coffee for a Can initiative was started by owner Lyn Crawford several years ago to support Women's Refuge and each year the stack of tinned food collected seems to grow higher.

"We finished on Sunday after six days and that is a lot of food," Crawford said.

"There's a great variety as well. I'm always pleased to see how well the community responds.

"Most people who come in buy something to eat as well so it's also good for business."

The collection could not go ahead in 2020 while Covid-19 restrictions were in place and Crawford said it was back with a vengeance this year.

"Our baristas have been amazing," she said.

"They always work hard and they were extra busy last week."

Women's Refuge Whanganui manager Yvonne Denny said the supplies would be a great boost to help to stock the cupboards.

"We are always pleased to see how much support there is in this community," Denny said.

"These supplies will be distributed to our safe house and transitional houses."

Crawford said she would probably arrange another Coffee for Cans Drive later in the year.