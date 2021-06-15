Springvale Stadium hosts Whanganui AccessAbility event

Children from 10 schools took part in the sporting activities. Photo / Supplied

Springvale Stadium was the scene of Whanganui's latest AccessAbility event, with 45 children from 10 local schools given the chance to try out a variety of sporting activities.

It was the fourth instalment of the event and was organised by Churton School deputy principal Gary Johnston and Sport Whanganui tamariki activator Dinelle Saunders.

Johnston said he hoped the event could become once a term, instead of once a year.

"This is a group of kids who, for a number of reasons, often miss out on more sport-specific inter-school events," Johnston said.

"The laughter, smiles and energy of the children taking part is testimony to the value of it."

Johnston was supported by the Halberg Trust and Sport Whanganui, as well as a number of parents and teachers.

Whanganui District Health Board's new disability lead Alex Kemp was also present to see where the DHB could support community-driven initiatives like AccessAbility.

She said the disability lead role was close to her heart because her career as a speech and language therapist involved mainly working with children with complex disabilities.

"Gary is doing some great work, and I was impressed that this is a community-owned and community-led venture," Kemp said.

"Working with people with disabilities is always most successful when it is community developed, led and owned, but the DHB needs to be connected and supportive."

The DHB was preparing a disability strategy, Kemp said, and part of that involved contacting the community for feedback on the document.

"We will be reaching out to organisations we know for input in the near future, but I would encourage anyone interested in providing feedback and input into the strategy – whether an individual or an organisation – to contact me."

Kemp can be contacted via email at alex.kemp@wdhb.org.nz