Three Chorus cabinets in Marton set to be transformed by local artists

Artist Chris Newman's tribute to Jean Batten in Rotorua was painted as part of the Chorus programme. Photo / Stephen Parker

Artist Chris Newman's tribute to Jean Batten in Rotorua was painted as part of the Chorus programme. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rangitīkei District Council is putting out the call for artists to brighten up local telecommunications cabinets - objects that are often targeted by taggers.



Three cabinets in Marton have been chosen for beautification as part of Chorus' national cabinet art programme.

The council's democracy and planning group manager Carol Gordon said the murals needed to be finished by next April.

"We are interested in designs that celebrate and support the diversity and inclusion of our community, but we will consider all ideas and styles once they have been received."

Chorus' cabinet art initiative began in Auckland in 2010 as a way to reduce the amount of vandalism to telecommunications cabinets.

It has now been extended throughout the country, with around 100 murals completed every year.

The council's property services manager Sheryl Srhoj will co-ordinate designs and artists for the Marton work.

"It is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents to not only the Rangitīkei community but also the wider world," Srhoj said.

"This is a win-win for our communities.

"Not only do we get fantastic artworks in our streetscape, but also it provides work for and promotion of our local artists."

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said it made sense to partner with local councils because "they know their communities best".

"We completed a mural in Taihape last year, based on the fantastic gumboot theme, and this year Rangitīkei District Council has nominated three further cabinets for beautification.

"These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located, and help to discourage tagging."

Requests for designs were open and Gordon said because of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the deadline would be extended.

The chosen artists will be paid anything from $400 to $1500 for their piece, depending on the size of the cabinet.

For more information on the initiative, go to www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme