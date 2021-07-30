Historic BNZ building in Marton is for sale

The historic Bank of New Zealand building in Marton is for sale. Photo / Supplied

One of Marton's prominent Edwardian buildings is up for sale.

The former Bank of New Zealand building on Marton's High St hit the market this month.

It was designed by renowned English architect Joshua Charlesworth in Edwardian Italianate Palazzo style and was completed in 1906.

The Heritage listed Category 2 building was vacated by the BNZ in 2012.

The current owners have completed work on the upstairs two-bedroom apartment, with the bank's chamber the only area needing developing.

"They've taken it to a certain level but they want a change of direction and are handing on the opportunity to the next buyer," Richard White from Property Brokers Marton said.

"It's a beautiful building in an iconic position in town. The vault is still there with its huge, heavy steel doors and the tall pillars in the bank's chamber which give it plenty of character."

With a kitchen, bathroom and two toilets in the commercially-zoned downstairs, White said it would be perfect for residential house buyers; as a home and income opportunity, or ideal for investors or developers.

White said the 250-plus sections in development in Marton alone, the potential of a bioplastics plant and the continuing development at Ohakea Air Base were projects offering locals employment.

"For anyone to get involved right now, we are on the cusp on growth. Our residential

market is very strong.

"Marton as being the main town in the Rangitikei will benefit from that growth.

"It's a majestic building. Go through the records and find a building that has the stature and character this does.

"This will be a mainstay of Marton getting this completed and back into the Marton township. It will be a cornerstone of the development."