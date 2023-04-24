Thousands attended the Anzac Day dawn service in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Thousands of people braved the cold and gathered before dawn at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre for the traditional Anzac Day memorial service.

At 5.15am the dawn parade marched its way from Pukenamu Queen’s Park to the forecourt of the War Memorial Centre.

The service began with an address from Whanganui RSA president Rod Hart, paying respect to the Anzac soldiers who first landed at the Gallipoli peninsula 108 years ago.

“On that day thousands of young men far from their homes landed on the beaches... one-sixth of those would lose their lives during this campaign,” he said in his address.

He also took the opportunity to commemorate all Anzac officers who gave their service and lives in all major conflicts, from World Wars One and Two through to modern-day Afghanistan.

“Let us today give thanks for their service and in particular, to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their countries.”

Following Hart’s address, a band and choir played the national anthem for Australia and New Zealand, a prayer was given from Chaplain Rosemary Anderson.

Whanganui acting mayor Helen Craig talked of how important the principles of those who fought at Gallipoli were, namely democracy and freedom of speech.

“Peace cannot be taken for granted, it must be protected and nurtured, Ukraine tells us that,” she said.

Image 1 of 12 : ANZAC Day dawn parade in Whanganui. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.

Anderson then gave her own speech on the service reminding us of the importance and fragility of peace, life and freedom and our need to preserve it.

The choir then led the crowd in song before the reef laying ceremony began, led by Reverend Stephen Van Os.

A bugler then played ‘The Last Post’, after which Van Os led more prayer, at the end of which there was a flyover and the march off of the standard bearers, cenotaph parties and parade, signalling the end of the service.

More to come.







