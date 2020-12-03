Thousands gearing up for annual Arts in the Park in Hāwera

King Edward Park in Hāwera has hosted the annual Arts in the Park for years. Photo / Supplied

The popular Arts in the Park returns to Hāwera this Saturday.

Thousands are gearing up for the annual event, held at the picturesque King Edward Park in the heart of the town.

Organiser Hayley Old said it's always an awesome day and a fun event heading into the summer time.

"We have a couple of thousand usually come through the park for the day. It's a good little event to get Christmas gifts."

More than 90 stalls are signed up, with a variety of arts and crafts and food stalls setting up for the day.

"A lot of them travel up, ones from Porirua and Sanson that come up just for the day."

The event could move to TSB Hub as the weather forecast doesn't look promising for the weekend, but Old is praying for a clear day. She said the call would be made today.

A kids zone with free face painting and games will be set up for the younger crowd, including rides if the weather holds up.

"If we are at the park there will be pony rides too."

Old said the Hawera Highland Pipe Band, The Prez Band and the Hawera Brass Band are all performing and will fill the park with music and entertainment.

The event is free and runs from 10am-3pm this Saturday. If the weather isn't suitable on the day it will be taken indoors to TSB Hub.