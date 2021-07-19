Third attempt at Whanganui multicultural feast and festival set for July 31

Members of Parita Pathak Bose's Shivam Dance Academy will entertain in Whanganui. Photo / supplied

A free festival of cultural food and entertainment - twice postponed because of Covid-19 - is set to take place in Whanganui on Saturday, July 31.

People had asked Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui president Pushpa Prasad for an event to liven up the winter. This festival is her answer.

It will be in the Eulogy Lounge at the racecourse, starting at 4.30pm with three food carts outside and authentic dish stalls and henna tattoos inside. At 5pm the entries in a competition to find the best rice dish will be judged.

After that come speeches and recognition for ethnic migrants who have lived in Whanganui for more than 15 years and are over 75.

Then comes the entertainment: modern and classical Indian dance from Parita Pathak Bose's Shivam Dance Academy in Wellington. She is bringing 50 dancers of all ages.

The festival, which is suitable for children and families, will finish around 9.30pm. Prasad has great pleasure in inviting one and all.

The event is funded by $5000 from the Office of Ethnic Communities, Te Tari Matawaka.