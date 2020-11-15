Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Rutherford Intermediate art teacher Rei Hendry

5 minutes to read

Rei Hendry at her Art House on London St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Each Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Mike Tweed talks to Rei Hendry who has been teaching art in Whanganui for the past 50 years.

Hendry's first role was

