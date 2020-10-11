The Monday Q&A - 10 questions with Whanganui golf prodigy Tara Raj

Tara Raj is heading to college in the U.S.A next year, with a spot on the LPGA tour the ultimate goal. Photo / Sarah Lord

Local golf prodigy Tara Raj has just claimed her fifth Wanganui Women's Open title, which, at the age of just 17, is no small feat.

With the country now returning to alert level 1, her calendar is beginning to fill up with competitions across the country.

Before she headed out to add to her trophy cabinet, Tara took the time to answer 10 questions for the Whanganui Chronicle.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

Probably just walking around, to be honest. The views are amazing, and everywhere you go you know people. There's a real sense of community.

If golf wasn't an option, what other sport would you pursue?

I played cricket and netball growing up, but because of Dad (Dilan Raj, director of cricket for Manawatū), I'd have to go with cricket. I'm too short to play netball anyway. I'd be a bowler, batting is a bit too full-on for me I think.

Would you rather dance to every song you heard or sing to every song you heard?

I suck at both. I'd probably go with sing, that would be more fun and hopefully less embarrassing. Either one wouldn't be pretty.

Is turning professional your ultimate goal?

That's the goal for sure. I'm planning on going to college in California next year at Sacramento State, so we'll see how that goes. After that I can hopefully go on the LPGA tour, that would be great.

Tara Raj has already won 5 Whanganui Opens. Photo / Sarah Lord

What are your favourite things to do outside of golf?

That's hard, because I'm always doing golf. When I've got downtime it's really just relaxing. Even then I'm thinking "other people are practising right now, I should be practising". I love going to the beach though, and I do a lot of travelling so I get to see some beautiful places.

What would be your number one tip for a beginner golfer?

Don't try and hit it as hard as you can, it sounds good and it sounds fun, but it doesn't usually work until you've got the technical side of things down. Mentally, just do one shot at a time. Don't overthink it. I'm still telling myself that now.

Which musical artist would be playing in your headphones while you practise?

I quite like a guy called NF. It's kind of rap, but it's also deep and motivating in a way. When I'm practising that's what I'm listening to.

Which two people would you like to share a round of golf with?

Tiger Woods for sure, and probably Lydia Ko as well. That would just be amazing. My favourite golfer is actually Jordan Speith. I just love watching him play, even when he's not playing well.

What is your specialty dish?

My go-to is either spaghetti bolognaise or a chicken fettuccine, which I'm not too bad at. Mum does most of the cooking but I do a bit occasionally. My family seems to be able to deal with it.

Is there any sibling rivalry with your sister? (younger sister Sera, 13, placed fourth in the Wanganui Women's Open).

There's a little bit, because she's already had two holes in one and I've had none. I'm waiting for the day she beats me, which will be coming soon. It'll be a hard day for me, but she'll love it. We're not really competing against each other too much at the moment, and we're supportive of each other ... for now.