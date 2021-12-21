The 90% Project: Whanganui DHB rollout tops 100k doses; Māori rates continue to lag

Whanganui DHB has now delivered more than 100,000 first and second doses. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui DHB has now delivered more than 100,000 first and second doses. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Health Board has now ticked over 100,000 first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as the campaign to roll out booster shots ramps up.

The DHB passed the 100,000 dose mark on Monday, just days after reaching the 90 per cent partially vaccinated milestone.

As it sits, 90 per cent of the DHB population of 57,000 has had at least one dose - equivalent to 51,660 people.

The number who are fully vaccinated is slightly lower, sitting at 85 per cent, or 48,686 people. Another 2281 doses need to be delivered before the DHB hits 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, Whanganui is now the second-lowest ranked DHB of 20, with only Northland DHB behind on 88 per cent partially vaccinated.

Whanganui DHB's vaccination figures for Māori are also struggling to keep up, with 83 per cent now having had at least one dose.

That figure is below the national average of 87 per cent, and places Whanganui DHB at the third-lowest position when it comes to the rollout within Māori communities.

When it comes to full vaccination, 73 per cent of Māori in the region are fully vaccinated, compared to 85 per cent for the entire population.