Testing centre opens in Taihape following visit from Covid-19 positive truck driver

A Covid-19 testing centre will be operating at the Taihape Health Centre on Sunday. Photo / File

A Covid-19 testing centre will be open in Taihape on Sunday following the revelation of locations of interest in the Rangitīkei district.

It follows an Auckland-based truck driver, who travelled to Palmerston North for work purposes, testing positive for Covid-19.

The driver visited some locations of interest in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

Locations of interest in the Whanganui region are:

• BP 2GO Hunterville – 3625 State Highway 1, Hunterville 4730 on Saturday, October 2 between 7.10am and 8.30am.

• BP Connect Taihape – 80 Hautapu St, Taihape 4720 on Thursday, September 30 between 6.37am and 7.45 am.

The Whanganui DHB said in a statement that anyone who was at one of the locations at the specified times must stay at home, get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible and get tested again five days after they were at the location.

People should continue to stay at home until they get a negative result from the five-day test.

The community testing centre will be open at Taihape on Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. It is at Taihape Health Centre, 3 Hospital Rd.

The testing centre at the Whanganui Hospital campus is open for extended hours on Sunday.

There are also locations of interest in Palmerston North:

• Burger King – 395 Rangitikei St, Palmerston North 4410 on Tuesday, September 38 between 4pm and 5.30pm.

• Burger King – 395 Rangitikei St, Palmerston North 4410 on Thursday, September 30 between 5.58pm and 7.15pm.

• Challenge Longburn – 56 State Highway 56, Longburn, Palmerston North 4412 on Tuesday, September 28 between 10am and 11.30am.

The truck driver is currently isolating at a facility in Palmerston North.

Testing centres are also open in Palmerston North - Drive-through testing centre, 575 Main St, 10am-8pm; City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Avenue, 8am-8pm; The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson St, 8am-8pm.

Even if you were not at a location of interest, if you have any cold, flu or Covid-like symptoms, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to get advice about being tested.

Contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register that you were at a location of interest.