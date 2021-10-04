Whanganui Weather 'a bit meh' for first week of school holidays

There will be little in the way of sunshine this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

There will be little in the way of sunshine this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The first week of the school holidays will bring unsettled weather, although temperatures remain warm.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said a lot of low-pressure systems were heading New Zealand's way from the Tasman Sea.

"They bring an increase in north-easterly winds," Adams said.

"That means it can often be quite warm and humid, obviously because the air is being dragged down from the north.

"There will be bits of rain on and off but there shouldn't be anything too crazy for Whanganui."

Adams said there would be little sunshine on offer over the next few days.

"It's all a bit 'meh', but you're not in the firing line for some of the more severe stuff like the risk of heavy rain for the upper North Island on Thursday and Friday.

"Whanganui will just a bit of garden variety rain throughout the week.

"It's going to be warm though, and maybe even a little bit muggy."

A high of 21C was expected for Wednesday, Adams said.

"Overnight temperature are all staying in the double figures, Whanganui isn't looking like it's going to drop below 10C at all this week.

"It'll be warm and cloudy with occasional rain."

In terms of good weather "to get the kids out and about" for the school holidays, Adams said there was a pretty good chance Tuesday would be dry.

"Wednesday morning starts off okay as well, but you don't want to leave it too late.

"It's a tricky week with all these lows cutting across the country. That means a lot of variation.

"Thursday will be a bit of wet day, and then it's on and off stuff into the weekend.

The warmer temperatures were caused by the northeasterly winds having to rise up and over the Central Plateau before reaching Whanganui, Adams said.

Sunny spells would be few and far between, however.

"There'll be some gaps in the cloud on Tuesday and Friday, but it's not what you'd call settled weather.

"Keep an eye on the forecast and try and pick your windows."