Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui reacts to alert level 2 extension

Level 2 has been extended in Whanganui, but a path out of restrictions is on the horizon. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Government is being urged to continue to support struggling Whanganui businesses as Covid-19 alert level 2 is extended.

The Prime Minister announced today

a phased approach to easing restrictions in the Auckland region and an extension to alert level 2 in the rest of New Zealand.

In Whanganui, that means social distancing must be adhered to and masks worn in all indoor public spaces, but the updated restrictions mean the existing 100-person cap for indoor venues no longer applies.

Glenda Brown, president of the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, said while it was important that the restrictions were adhered to, businesses were struggling.

"We urge the Government to continue with business support for those directly impacted by the continued reduction in income - particularly in the hospitality sector."

Brown said the uptake of the vaccine was also fundamental to ensuring businesses can remain afloat.

"We are finding businesses are experiencing supply chain issues due to the Auckland lockdown, which is challenging, as well as others not being able to operate at full capacity.

"Vaccination is our best option at this stage to support the ultimate goal of everyone returning to a normal working environment."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall said at this stage of the outbreak it was about making sure everyone followed the rules.

"I don't want Covid in Whanganui. I want people to get vaccinated, I want people to be careful and I want people to follow the rules.

"It's not just a little flu - this kills people."

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says it's important people continue to follow the rules. Photo / NZME

On the changes to the restrictions, McDouall said after seven weeks of lockdown in Auckland and varying degrees of restrictions locally, the changes were a welcome development.

"I know Auckland is doing it really tough, but I'm sure there are businesses here in Whanganui that are looking for some relief from the restrictions too. It's all of our responsibility to ensure that happens."

Vik Handa, the owner of Whanganui's Castle Eatery and The Orange Cafe, said in his businesses he's seen a high number of customers choosing not to eat in.

Owner Vik Handa says The Castle Eatery and Bar is seeing more takeaway customers than those dining in. Photo / NZME

"We are still seeing customers, but a lot are choosing takeaway rather than sitting in the restaurant."

When it came to the Government's change to the 100-person cap, Handa said it means very little, with customers still required to be distanced.

"I don't know many places that can fit 100 people with the distancing still in place. I don't really understand that change."

The other concern as a business owner with a number of staff was the impact the restrictions had on them also.

"We are giving our staff extra breaks so that they can just take their masks off for a few minutes. It's hard to breathe."

Marton's Four Doors Down Cafe owner Bryce Crawford said operating in a level 2 environment made the role of a hospitality worker much more intensive.

"There's certainly more work involved with the single-server rule and the distancing around the place."

"The mask requirement is the biggest difficulty - it's pretty hard work in a kitchen when it comes to breathing. People can be a bit testing with the requirements as well - you'd be surprised how many people turn up thinking life is normal."

Whanganui DHB vaccination clinics open on Tuesday

• Pop-up clinic: Trafalgar Square shopping centre, Whanganui, 10am–3pm

• Te Rito, Victoria Avenue

• Living Waters Medical, Castlecliff

• Bulls Medical Centre

• St Mary's Church, Whanganui

• Central City Pharmacy