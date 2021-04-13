Techweek 2021 all set for May showcase in Whanganui

The flight simulator at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy will be featured during Techweek21. Photo / File

A number of Whanganui businesses are set to share their knowledge at Techweek 2021 in May.

Techweek is a nationwide initiative that showcases technology and innovation in New Zealand, with economic development agency Whanganui & Partners facilitating events in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

Nine Whanganui events will take place on May 22-30 and will all focus on how technology is utilised across various sectors.

Among the events is a tour of finance and property technology specialists Proaxiom, a flight simulator experience at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and an Agri-Innovation Day.

Speakers include Rafael Kargren, an entrepreneur and founder of New Zealand's Earth Observation Group and Aerospace Centre.

He has extensive background in satellite earth observation, building remote sensing applications and data management tools. In his role, he has led engagement with key project stakeholders and governments in many countries, including Pacific Islands.

His presentation will cover the use of satellite data for agriculture, forestry and humanitarian rescue and an overview of Christchurch space innovation activities.

Visit techweek.co.nz - Techweek NZ: A festival of innovation for more information and to register. Not all events require registration but spaces are limited for some. People can also join events happening around New Zealand online through Techweek NZ.

Additional events can be registered by April 23.