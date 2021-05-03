Tea and Topics session on Kanorau Digital to boost confidence using digital devices

The programme is designed to give people confidence in navigating online services. Photo / File

Gonville Library is proud to present our next Tea and Topics talk with Evelyn Harris,

facilitator with Te Wananga O Aotearoa.

The online world offers so many opportunities: connecting with friends and family through social media and video-chat, searching for information, shopping, streaming movies, pursuing hobbies, and much more.

During the Covid lockdown, many people found it vital to be able to access services such as banking, supermarket shopping and medical appointments online. This was especially important for those who are more vulnerable to infection, such as seniors and people with underlying medical conditions. However, with so many options and possibilities online, a new set of skills is necessary.

This Tea and Topics talk will outline the Kanorau Digital programme, which consists of four short workshops and is designed to help people get and stay connected online.

The programme will give people confidence and support in using digital devices and the internet to stay connected to the world. They will learn to navigate websites, use apps, Google Docs, shop online and stay in touch with the whānau.

Kanorau Digital is a free short course of up to six hours for ages 18 and over. Te Wananga o Aotearoa and the Gonville Library have joined forces to bring these workshops into the community. The presentation will be followed by four weeks of workshops, starting on Tuesday, May 18, and then on the following three Tuesdays.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am on Thursday, May 13, and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions, raise concerns or share stories.