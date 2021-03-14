Sport Whanganui's Active Wellbeing team – a toolbox to health

Christine Taylor (left), Rachael Lynch, Sarah Whayman and Deb Byers make up the Active Wellbeing team.

We all understand, more than ever before, the importance of wellbeing across all aspects of our lives, and the Active Wellbeing team serves diverse groups in the community by providing paths to better health.

Every fortnight the team will provide Midweek readers with tips and insights into the path to wellbeing. The topics will include nutrition, exercise and stress management tools. In short, a general wellbeing toolbox for the reader.

Sport Whanganui has two broad areas of engagement with the Whanganui community: the Active Community team and the Active Wellbeing team. Both teams play a role in the Whanganui community, and the Active Wellbeing team is a more recent inclusion to the existing support for schools, sports codes and community activity throughout the Whanganui region.

The Active Wellbeing team, in their day-to-day work, covers four areas: Green Prescription, Fit for Surgery, Hauora ki te Mahi and 9 to 5 Thrive.

Deb Byers, manager of the Active Wellbeing team, describes the essence of the work, saying, "The four programmes make for a really rewarding teamwork life. We're here to help and support people on important journeys.

"People know where they want to be, and having some support and guidance on the way is where we fit in. The work people put in, and the outcomes of their work, is humbling for all of us. It's a privilege for us to be a part of the journey."

Green Prescription

The Active Wellbeing team manager Deb Byers leads Green Prescription, with the help of Sarah Whayman, exercise clinical physiologist.

Green Prescription supports individuals who are looking to improve their health, by setting goals to make a drop in weight, and improve fitness levels. These two actions alone make a significant impact on overall health.

Green Prescription can be accessed through a GP, and it's well worth inquiring with your GP or nurse, you may qualify for the programme.

Green Prescription service and support is free. The service includes advice for fitness programmes, nutritional advice and support for one year from Deb Byers and Sarah Whayman.

Fit for Surgery

Christine Taylor is the Fit for Surgery Navigator, a programme that is a collaboration between Sport Whanganui and the Whanganui District Health Board.

Christine is a registered nurse and Fit for Surgery supports individuals to reach their targets to get the green light for hip or knee surgery. There have been some amazing success stories over the time the programme has been running, with some clients deciding to not undergo surgery because of the health gains they have made through the programme.

9 to 5 Thrive and Hauora ki te Mahi

Rachael Lynch, Wellness Coach, leads two initiatives related to the workplace. Hauora ki te Mahi is a three-month wellbeing programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, designed to help jobseekers make lifestyle changes to improve employment opportunities.

Rachael uses state of the art technology, In Body Bioscan, to provide a physical health test, and creates individual fitness plans for each client, including access to a local gym for three months.

9 to 5 Thrive is the newest initiative from the Active Wellbeing team. Rachael delivers a programme designed to improve the wellbeing of people in the workplace throughout the Whanganui region.

