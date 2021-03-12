Whanganui mother's stolen trike located and returned to family

Linda Keith's specially-designed electric tricycle was stolen from her driveway on Wednesday evening. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui woman who had her electric tricycle stolen from her driveway is "over the moon" to have it back.

The trike was found on Thursday evening, around 24 hours after it was taken, and returned to owner Linda Keith on Friday.

There were multiple sightings of the bike around Whanganui city on Thursday, according to comments on social media.

The electric tricycle, designed for Keith and her two special needs daughters, was taken from her London St property on Wednesday night.

According to witness reports, the trike was last seen in the driveway around 5.40pm on Wednesday, but had disappeared by the time Keith went to use it shortly before 8pm.

The bike was locked up, with the thief leaving the broken lock as well as a Sistema drink bottle at the scene. Police collected both items as evidence.

"I don't know what sort of bolt cutters you'd need to cut through that combination lock," Keith said on Thursday.

The trike is the only form of transport for Keith and her two special needs daughters after she sold her car four years ago.

"It's my only transport. It's quite important."

Police said there had been no arrests in relation to the matter.