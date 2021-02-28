Busy programme at Hakeke St Community Centre and Library

The mural is finished and a deck is being built at Hakeke Street Community Centre and Library. Photo / Paul Brooks

Our first new programme is a new initiative called Tech Talks for seniors.

Thanks to funding received from Lotto, we have collaborated with SeniorNet who will come every second Tuesday, starting on March 2 from 10-midday.

SeniorNet will come to the community centre and work with seniors to give them confidence on using their internet devices whether that is a phone, tablet or computer.

One on one time is spent with each member and no question is a stupid question. This is a great chance for our seniors to obtain the skills to connect with loved ones, know what those apps do on your phone, and to gain and have the confidence and knowledge to do online banking, particularly now there are no longer cheques.

This collaboration was highlighted as a need over Covid-19 as our seniors were unable to pay bills face to face and this became quite frightening for some of them, thinking they may lose services. These sessions will give confidence and an awareness in navigating the world of scams.

To ensure a space, booking is recommended and is already proving very popular. Contact Jane on 022 689 2459.

Due to popular demand a second Age Friendly Group programme will be starting on March 11 with a talk from Richard Wilson, executive chef of Essence Catering, on how to cook amazing nutritious meals for 1-2 people.

Our Age Friendly Group programme is for over 60s. It is an 11 week programme every Thursday from 1pm-2.30pm and an opportunity for our over 60s to come and connect to a different agency each week to find out what is out there for them, what they are entitled to and educate them in areas of wellbeing.

The presentations are followed by a cuppa and a chat so is also an opportunity to connect to other community members. The first programme in 2020 proved very popular so registration is recommended. Not every session has to be attended, people can pick and choose what interests them. To register contact Jane on 022 689 2459.

To finish that off we are having conversational Spanish lessons starting on March 3 from 5pm-6pm. This is about learning grassroots Spanish and is designed for those who want to know how to have a simple conversation in Spanish. All welcome, please ring Lorraine on 022 096 5673 to register.

On another note, our mural by Si Ormerod is completed and a partnership between Eastown Timber, Ag Challenge and Hakeke Street Community Centre has resulted in a deck being built that will encompass a memorial garden. This deck will allow community members a place to reflect and to relax. A big thank you here to Matt from Eastown Timber for their support of this project.

Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with all our new programmes and events - https://www.facebook.com/hakekestlibrary.

As so much of what the centre does relies on the goodwill of the community, Hakeke Street Community Centre and Library is always looking for volunteers.