Te Puwaha project director Hayden Turoa speaks to visitors at the Whanganui Port project open day. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui Port project open day attracted over 100 people to 'walk the talk' with representatives from all the partners involved in revitalising the environmental and commercial aspects of the river mouth area.

The sun made a welcome appearance on Thursday as visitors took a walking tour around the project known as Te Pūwaha - the gateway or river mouth.

Whanganui iwi, community members, Whanganui District Council, Q-West Boat Builders, Te Mata Pūau, Horizons Regional Council, and Whanganui District Employment Training Trust all make up the components of the port upgrade team.

Horizons project engineer Dougal Ross presented an overview of the repairs to the North Mole which began in February and the plans to restore the South Mole and the Tanae Groyne which will help to check erosion and drifting silt at the river mouth.

Q West's Tony Welch introduced plans for the company's new building and mobile boat hoist.

Whanganui District Council's Phil McBride spoke about upgrades to wharves and dredging capabilities. Visitors also heard from marine industry consultant Phil Wardale.

Visitors heard from Horizons project engineer Dougal Ross before learning about Q West's plans for their new building and hoist. Photo / Bevan Conley

McBride said a certain amount of dredging would always be needed to keep the port operational and there were several possible places where the dredged sand and silt could be discharged.

A possibility suggested by hapū collective partner Mata Pūau was to build a reclaimed riverside area including an enclosed lagoon for swimming and waka ama, with grassy areas, a children's play space, walking, and cycling tracks, and a constructed wetland.

Project director Hayden Turoa said Te Pūwaha partners would love to see the proposed reclamation space come alive through the eyes of the community.

"Whether it's families getting outdoors together, or swimmers, kayakers, cyclists, and walkers enjoying connecting with the awa. As a project, Te Pūwaha wants to understand the aspirations of the whole community and hapū are leading the work to guide the council as they take this approach out."

Kerry Parkin said he appreciated the chance to become well-informed about the planning and development. Photo / Bevan Conley

Open day visitor Kerry Parkin said the suggestion appealed to him as he holds many happy memories of playing around the port area as a child. He returned to his hometown a few years ago after a 30-year absence.

"I'm very pleased about the plans for revitalisation," he said.

"I appreciate the opportunity to come here and learn about the plans straight from the horse's mouth so to speak. I feel better informed and included now.

"I think people start forming an emotional resistance to change when they feel left out of the conversation."

Resident Steve Monk was also enthusiastic about the progress and plans. He described the port area as his 'front yard'.

"I live in Morrison St right behind the first wharf there," he said.

"I grew up here and it has been sad to see the port become so neglected over time."

Monk said he had been attending meetings about the port revitalisation since it was first proposed and he was delighted to see things progressing.

"I hear people being negative about it but living here, I get to see what's happening and I think the community consultation is impressive.

"I see Dougal down here and he tells me about the plans and the work going on and asks me what I think - it's great."

Steve Monk is happy with developments in his front yard. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Pūwaha is Whanganui's first community-led exercise for the management of a project under the legal status of the Whanganui River as Te Awa Tupua.

Te Awa Tupua centres on the legal recognition of the Whanganui River from the mountains to the sea, incorporating its tributaries and all its physical and metaphysical elements, as an indivisible and living whole.

The hapū and iwi-led approach under Te Awa Tupua law aims to enhance both Māori and non-Māori community voices and roles in Te Pūwaha.

The $50 million investment for Te Pūwaha, includes $26.76 million from Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, and the remaining cost and resources will be covered by project partners.

Community engagement on the project is ongoing, and members of the public can register their interest for updates by visiting www.whanganui.govt.nz/port.