“Phase two will see the South Mole extended to its full length at a height of 2.3m, along with works to improve resilience upstream of the Tanae Groyne on the South Spit.

“Design and consents are in place for the first component of this newly funded works programme to get under way.”

On October 16, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced an investment of nearly $97m into 32 flood resilience projects nationwide, saying the Government would fund 60% of costs and the relevant local authority would make up the rest.

“These are pragmatic and high-impact investments that will make a real difference in these communities,” he said.

Whanganui-based Horizons councillor Alan Taylor said he welcomed the investment, which meant a lesser ratepayer contribution.

Taylor was re-elected to the council this year, alongside first-time Whanganui candidate Ben Fraser.

“The South Mole works will be completed to match the same commitment we’ve put into the North Mole,” Taylor said.

“It is needed to enhance the river, the estuary and the whole Te Pūwaha project.”

Te Pūwaha brings together Horizons, Whanganui District Council, Q-West Boat Builders, the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust and hapū collective Te Mata Pūau.

Project director Hayden Turoa said it was “incredibly busy” at the port.

“The mahi we are all continuing to deliver is helping ensure the lower Whanganui remains resilient and thriving for future generations.

“He Ara Tuku Rau, as part of Te Pūwaha, is about more than building infrastructure. It’s about restoring the area and leaving it better than today.”

Hayden Turoa says the port is "incredibly busy". Photo / NZME

Taylor said he had been reasonably confident Horizons got its “ducks lined up” to secure Government funding.

“The work [at South Mole] has started, as you can see with stories about uncovering the old ‘Skunk’ engine, but this allows us to complete the project on schedule.

“If it’s completed according to the requirements of the [Government’s] suspensory loan, the loan is written off and the region, city and district really benefit.”

Whanganui MP (National) Carl Bates said the announcement was great news for Whanganui residents and businesses.

“Just this week, we have been watching the Whanganui River rise after heavy rain and flooding upstream.

“Memories of the June 2015 floods are still vivid to those who were affected.”

Last month, the 150-year-old “Skunk” locomotive was found by Mills-Albert contractors while excavating a dune.

Jones, then the Regional Development Minister in the Labour-led Government, visited Whanganui in July 2020 to announce a $26.75m investment in Te Pūwaha, including $7.5m for Horizons’ work.

Horizons catchment operations group manager Dr Jon Roygard said the council’s partnership with Kānoa (the Government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit) had been invaluable.

“Together, we’re building resilience along our awa while enabling the community to be a part of the journey.”

Roygard said a work plan would be presented to the new council before the end of the year.

Horizons’ funding for the project comes via loans, which it will pay off over 35 years.

That comes with an annual rates requirement of $290,000 from 2026/27.

The public can learn more about the South Mole restoration at a community day on November 1, from 11am-2.30pm at South Beach, with groups taken on 4WD tours.

