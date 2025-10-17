“Phase two will see the South Mole extended to its full length at a height of 2.3m, along with works to improve resilience upstream of the Tanae Groyne on the South Spit.
“Design and consents are in place for the first component of this newly funded works programme to get under way.”
On October 16, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced an investment of nearly $97m into 32 flood resilience projects nationwide, saying the Government would fund 60% of costs and the relevant local authority would make up the rest.
The public can learn more about the South Mole restoration at a community day on November 1, from 11am-2.30pm at South Beach, with groups taken on 4WD tours.
