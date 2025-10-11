Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Alan Taylor to join Ben Fraser as Whanganui’s Horizons representatives

Alan Taylor and Ben Fraser have been voted as the representatives for the Whanganui constituency of Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Tracey Grant

Incumbent Alan Taylor and new challenger Ben Fraser will be the representatives for the Whanganui constituency of Horizons Regional Council.

With 85% of the votes counted Taylor sits on 6228 and Fraser 5294.

Martin Visser is in third on 4450 votes, followed by Phill Haynes on 3065.

Taylor said every

Save