“People may tell you they voted for you, or that they haven’t voted for you, but the people you talk to are only a tiny fraction of the constituency,” he said.

“I intend to do the best I can, with Ben, to make the greatest impact we can for the benefit of Whanganui.”

He said it was important Horizons continued with its integrated catchment approach.

“We have taken the view that everything in catchments is interrelated – a mountains to the sea approach – and working towards making sure we know how one operation affects another.

“Then we make the best decisions, not decisions in silos.”

He said other ongoing matters included building iwi relationships and public transport.

While there had been “murmurings from politicians” about having too many levels of government, the functions of all territorial authorities still had to be covered, including regional councils, Taylor said.

“If there is local government reform, we’ll have to wait and see how the cookie crumbles there.”

Fraser said getting elected was the easy part and it was time to get to work.

“I’m new to the game, and I don’t know what I don’t know, but it’s about prioritising what people in Whanganui want,” he said.

“Fit for purpose public transport, financial accountability and transparency, and looking after the environment. I’m going to stick to those three core things.”

He said Whanganui had put its trust in him and he expected to be held to account.

Meanwhile, Tonga Māori will be represented by Te Kenehi Teira and Ruapehu by Nikki Riley – both elected unopposed.

In the Manawatū-Rangitīkei constituency, Gordon McKellar (7401) and Bruce Gordon (6866) retained their spots ahead of Nigel Barker, who is on 3978 votes.

For the Palmerston North constituency, Jono Naylor (8576), Fiona Gordon (6379) and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (6892) look likely to be joined by new member Peter Wells, who has 7830 votes.

The candidates who will miss out for Palmerston North are Jackie Lindsay (4838), Emma Gregg (4817), Daniel Fordyce (3820), Shareel Nand-Mishra (3093) and Munu Karki (1797).

There will be two new members of the Horowhenua constituency, with Hamish Easton (4959) likely to be joined by Luka Jansen (3566).

Donald Hayes is currently in third place with 2707 votes.

Sally Dryland (2906) will be the Tararua constituency member, with over 900 votes more than second-placed Grace Pettit.

For the Raki Māori Regional constituency, Eliijah Pue will be elected.

He has 1903 votes, more than 1000 ahead of Soraya Peke-Mason in second.

Māori ward referendum

Progress results show 31,058 people have voted to remove Māori constituencies, with 30,070 voting to keep them.