A historical locomotive has been unearthed on Whanganui’s South Mole.
The locomotive has been confirmed by SteamRail Whanganui Inc representatives to be “The Skunk” - the first railway locomotive, alongside “The Wallaby”, to run a scheduled service between Palmerston North and Foxton from 1876.
The Skunk later worked on theline between Palmerston North and Whanganui from 1878.
Mills-Albert Limited site supervisor Brendon Gabbott uncovered the “fascinating piece of local history” during excavation work on September 5.