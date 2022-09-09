Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Te Manu Atatū opens new shared business space in Whanganui

Finn Williams
By
3 mins to read
Ngaire Luke, Katarina Wade, Tuhi Smith, Te Miringa Mihaka and Hayden Potaka in the new Te Manu Atatū shared working space, Te Tuinga. Photo / Bevan Conley

Small businesses in Whanganui are now able to come together and collaborate in Te Manu Atatū, The Māori Business Network's new collective working space.

The space, named Te Tuinga, has 16 individual desk spaces available,

