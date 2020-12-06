Taihape's Michelle Fannin named in top 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists

Michelle Fannin is known as Taihape's "go-to" woman. Photo / File

Taihape woman Michelle Fannin's years of voluntary and community work has been recognised with a New Zealand Local Hero medal.

Fannin, described as "a Taihape legend, avid volunteer and an involved community organiser", is one of the top 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award – Te Pou Toko o te Tau, announced by the New Zealand Awards Office this week.

"Earlier this year the Awards Office called on all regions of New Zealand to celebrate what connects the nation, our people, by nominating the unsung heroes. The nominations were overwhelming and after carefully considering each one, the 100 outstanding Kiwis who our judges consider to have made a positive difference to the lives of others are announced."

Fannin is known as the "go-to" woman of Taihape, her award biography says.

"Her commitment to community organisations is legendary, and her presence can be felt at almost every local event.

"Currently she is the co-ordinator of Taihape Older and Bolder, the co-chair of the Taihape A & P Association Committee, a member of the St John Area Committee, and an employee of both Work and Income Taihape and Heartlands and the Taihape Service Centre. She is also in her third term on the Taihape Community Board.

"Being involved with such a wide range of organisations, she has networks throughout the community and has a knack for bringing people on board to ensure every event is a success."

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said it was "a real privilege to honour extraordinary Kiwis whose selflessness, creativity, and vision make us proud to call Aotearoa New Zealand home".

All of the Local Hero Medallists will go forward for semifinalist and finalist judging. The 2021 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year – Te Pou Toko o te Tau will be announced at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards – Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa gala event on March 18.