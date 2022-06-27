Whanganui's Blake Candish (centre) on the podium. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui swim team made several trips to the podium at the Wellington short course champs over the weekend.

A team of 11 made the trip, with Blake Candish (13) and Paige Conley (12) leading the way.

Conley claimed golds in the 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 200m freestyle, and came third in the 100m individual medley.

She broke the club record in the 200m freestyle.

Candish picked up gold in 100m backstroke, silver in the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke, and bronze in the 50m fly.

The rest of the team was made up of Ryleigh Dorricott, Rylee Earles, Caralie Hanna, Regan Hanna, Kaya Marshall, Keanu Marshall, Salvador Mazzieri, Tessa Murphy and Rachel Pui.

Regan Hanna took silver and a new club record (15 years age group) in the 50m butterfly and silver in the 100m butterfly.

Dorricott picked up silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 200 individual medley, with Earles claiming bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Whanganui Swimming Club Board chairman Neil Forlong said they had a strong tradition at the champs.

"It's great that we have carried it on. As a club that's fantastic, and it's a testament to the programme that Richard [Gheel, head coach] has been running.

"This a really big meet. I think there were over 400 kids from 28 clubs competing.

"Basically, it's everyone from us [Whanganui] south in the North Island."

A host of personal bests were achieved throughout the meet.

They were almost as important as getting on the podium, Forlong said.

"We have club nights with 60 to 70 kids taking part, and that's not just the top competitive swimmers that went down to Wellington.

"There are 7, 8 and 9-year-olds that are coming through. The improvements they make from month to month are just incredible.

"As long as they're improving and happy with how they're swimming, sometimes that's more important than the medal results."