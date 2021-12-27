Steady Boxing Day around Whanganui

Shoppers out on Boxing Day in Whanganui. Photos / Lewis Gardner

It was a steady day out for shoppers in Whanganui on Boxing Day, but the absence of Cemetery Circuit crowds was felt by some retailers.

Large sale flags could be seen outside shops on Victoria Ave on Sunday, December 26, and carparks were mostly full outside shops around town.

Lisa Terere from Kakahu Taonga Aotearoa at Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre said the support from locals had been great.

But she said there had been a drop in out-of-town visitors.

"Our locals are always very loyal. But it definitely felt different this year. We obviously don't have our Australian neighbours over here at the moment.

"Not having the Cemetery Circuit on this year, we definitely noticed that too."

There was moderate traffic along Victoria Ave on Boxing Day in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

She applauded everyone's patience and practice around scanning in and wearing masks while they were shopping.

CrackerJack Whanganui store manager Tony Chegwidden said Boxing Day was a bit slow early on in the morning, but really picked up after midday.

"It was just really steady," he said.

"A constant flow of people coming in, the support has been phenomenal."

Since opening in November, locals had embraced the new store, Chegwidden said.

"We have really felt the love. The feedback from locals has just been great."

He said people have been loving the wide range of products they have and were super busy leading up to Christmas.

"We were really busy leading up to Christmas. Being new to the area, locals have really taken a liking to us."

Liberty Bracegirdle, owner of recycled clothing store Recycle the Label, said Boxing Day was really busy.

"It was really busy, we were obviously closed on Christmas. Leading up to it, we were alright, it wasn't too busy. Being a second-hand store, people don't usually buy second-hand for Christmas.

"But Boxing Day was really good. The whole town was busy, it was great."

Bamboo on the Quay has been pretty busy overall, with Boxing Day feeling a little quieter than in past years.

"It feels pretty normal for this time of the year," a worker there said.