Speedway: Warriors highlights all action Sunday at Oceanview

Wanganui Warrior Elias Dykstra (28V) attacks Mustang Ron Tye (599P) as the dust flies. Photo / S. B. O'Hagan Photography

The sun shone over Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway on Sunday afternoon, and there was plenty of hot speedway thrills and spills for a healthy crowd to enjoy.

The highlight of the meeting was the Superstock teams race between the Wanganui Warriors and the Manawatu Mustangs.

Neither team left anything in the tank as they tried to pummel one another into submission over ten bruising laps.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, both Dylan Marshall (57V) and Max Holloway (81V) suffered front wheel damage while leading the race, allowing Mustangs rookie Stu Sowry (24P) to come through and take the win.

Veteran Ron Tye (599P) was a constant nuisance Warriors drivers, and it was 23P Sheridan O'Hara's hit that was the last straw for Marshall.

Late replacement Scott Duncan (23V) stepped up to the blocking role in a performance that would have pleased his late father, former Warriors captain George, and both Maddie Wise (136V) and Elias Dykstra (28V) put in plenty of shots.

Warriors manager Cameron Jurgens, though disappointed with the result, couldn't fault the commitment of his drivers, describing their efforts as "110 per cent determination". That bodes well for the team's next outing, in Palmerston North on 12th December.

The Wanganui Toyota Vulcans Stockcar team had two outings against Palmerston North Pumas teams.

Things did not look good for the locals when Kaelin Mooney was rolled on the second lap of the first race by Cameron Renwick (76P).

However a terrific drive from Mark Johnston (78V), and some fantastic blocking from Dennis Black (82V) and Cody Alabaster (16V) saw the Vulcans take the win.

The Pumas turned the tables in the second race, with Vulcans drivers unable to isolate and stop 722P David Lowe.

Vulcans manager Mike Annabell was delighted with the performance of the new-look Vulcans team, and confident that the team will only improve with more races under their belts. The Vulcans are also scheduled to race in a Stockcar teams event at Palmerston North on 12th December.

It was great to see teams racing back on the programme at Oceanview.

Young Rotorua driver Terence Dorrell (212R) took out the West Coast Youth Ministocks title to add it to the Heiby Memorial he won earlier in the season.

14V Daniel Matthews heads airborne, with help from Zane Dykstra (38V). Photo / S. B. O'Hagan Photography

Dorrell got out to an early lead in the final, but had to hold off a fast-finishing Cody Ogle (13S) in the closing laps, with Levi Pou (16W) coming home in third place.

A competitive, all-local field turned up for the Ray Purdy Memorial Production Saloons, with heat wins being shared between Brent Hackett (434V), Bailey Goldsack (72V) and Grant Loveridge (7V).

Hackett however was the most consistent overall with second and third placings to go with the win, taking the trophy two points ahead of Loveridge, with Goldsack in third place.

The Stockcars provided plenty of thrills and spills, with Stratford visitors Wayne Buckthought (53S) and Williams Hughes (99S) taking out a race apiece.

It was a day to remember too for Wanganui driver Wayne Wright (95V), but for all the wrong reasons. Tipped over by Callum Sturzaker (15V) in the first heat, Wright returned for Heat Two, only to be rolled again, around 25 metres from the site of his first mishap.

1NZ Randal Tarrant took out the first Superstock heat, then Cody Hodge (21P) took out his first race win in the Superstock class in the second heat. Hodge and his twin brother Seth have stepped up to Superstocks from Youth Ministocks, and both look to have very good futures in the class.

In the Minisprints, Campbell Stewart (97S) showed he will be a contender for the Dewtec New Zealand Minisprints on January 9th with two wins and a second placing behind 55S Cory Ward.

And as if there hadn't been action enough, Daniel Matthews (14V) took the day's rollover count to four with a spectacular exit from the Stockcar/Superstock Grand Slam.

As Matthews drove over the front of Seth Hodge's Tank, he got a helping hand from 38V Zane Dykstra launching the Matthews car up and over.

Mooney, in his Stockcar, held off the fast-finishing Tarrant Superstock to win the final race of the meeting, and bring an entertaining and eventful afternoon and evening to a fitting end.