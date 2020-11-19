Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Covid-19 testing numbers spiked last week after Auckland community case

2 minutes to read

Covid-19 testing numbers in Whanganui have increased since a new community cluster was identified in Auckland last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The number of people tested for Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board (WDHB) area jumped during the second week of November on the back on fresh community cases in other parts of the country.

