Speedway: Vulcans dominant in teams race at Whanganui's Oceanview Speedway

Wanganui Vulcans driver Dennis Black (82V) takes a shot from Clinton Cheetham (361H) during Saturday's first teams' race. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

The weather forecast wasn't encouraging, and a heavy shower around 4pm threatened to disrupt Saturday night's speedway meeting at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway.

Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club members were furiously checking weather apps and, with the pits already full, a decision was made to go ahead.

The weather cleared, as forecast, and a small but appreciative crowd was treated to another excellent night of speedway entertainment.

Top billing went to the stockcar teams races between the Wanganui Vulcans and a North Island (NI) select team, and it was a triumphant night for the local team.

In the first race, Willie Whyte (99H) led for the first half of the race until he was slowed by Blair Reeves-Smith (212V) then finished off by Dion Mooney (6V). Kaelin Mooney (26V) then took the lead, which he held to the chequered flag.

Cody Alabaster (16V) was unable to repair his car for the second race, so the NI team raced with five cars against four Vulcans.

The Mooneys immediately went to the lead, while Dennis Black (82V) and Reeves-Smith went into block mode, slowing the progress of the NI cars and not allowing them to attack the race leaders.

On the last lap, Kaelin Mooney put Jonny Morley (98M) into the turn three wall, almost rolling him, as his father powered through for the win, with Kayne McDonald (69W) in second and the younger Mooney in third place.

Vulcans manager Francis Potaka was delighted after the two races, especially at the teamwork shown by his mostly young drivers.

Potaka confirmed that Dion Mooney has committed to a full season of teams racing, keen to share his knowledge and experience with the young Vulcans squad as the team builds towards the future.

William Hughes (99s) outran a large field of stockcars in the first heat, heading home Callum Sturzaker (15V) and Dion Mooney, then taking out the second heat as well, ahead of Corey Sutton (98S) and Reeves-Smith.

Starting near the back of the field in the feature race, Hughes tried to chase down the pack but could only manage third, behind Gerry Linklater (98V) and Trevor Greig (81V).

Karl McGill took out a hat-trick of wins in the midget class, edging out Duane Hickman by 0.6 seconds in the first heat with Brent Huijs (12V) third.

McGill then had a race-long battle with Huijs in heat two, with the lead changing several times before McGill triumphed. Veteran Peter Huijs (21V) finished third.

Neville Thompson (6V) rolls over very gently during midget racing on Saturday night. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

Liam Whelan (32S) was almost as dominant in the adult ministocks, winning the first and third heats, and finishing just 0.6 seconds behind Jack Lammas-Martin (157P) in the second.

Jemma Barnes (92V) had another consistent night with two second places and a fourth, and she and Whelan had an excellent dice in the final race of the night.

Local rookie youth ministock drivers Harry Jurgens (77V), Ethan Linklater (98V) and Angus Mulholland (69V) each took a maiden win. Benjamin Tulloch (65V) finished second in each race, and a first win for him looks close.

There was a poignant note after Linklater's win, with his uncle Gerry Linklater watching the race from the pit gate, then handing his nephew the chequered flag for Ethan's victory lap.

The decision to allow the rookies to run separately from the more experienced youth is paying dividends, and the confidence of these young drivers, most aged 12 or 13, is growing by the race.

Visitors Kurt Behrent (56W), Corbin Swan (45S) and Hunter de Ridder (88P) took a win apiece in the youth ministock class.

Jason Pointon (71V) and Brent Hackett (2NZ) won the opening production saloon races, and Shayne Hughes (23V) looked headed for a win in the final race before a late-race pass by Hackett.

Ron Washer (333S), Blake Dormer (32S) and Nick McGrath (37S) won a heat each in the streetstocks.

Racing takes a break this weekend, then resumes on Sunday, November 28, at 4pm for the first afternoon meeting of the season.

The always-popular Trev's Concrete Stockcar Shootout will be the feature, along with a visit from the classic stockcars plus a full programme of speedway action.