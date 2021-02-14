Spectacular launch for La Fiesta number 12

Carla Donson: La Fiesta creator and co-ordinator

La Fiesta number 12 launched in spectacular fashion on Saturday with two very different events, both equally captivating.

Ruth Tidemann facilitated a first-time workshop in Whanganui encouraging women to 'take charge of your life' which was well received by the very happy participants.

Our official launch event later that afternoon, Woven, a concert for piano and flute performed by Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool in the grand hall that is Big School at Whanganui Collegiate, was spellbinding stuff.

A diverse programme of music by women composers was compelling, taking the audience through time, culture, and space in true classical style. A concert which could take its place on any stage in the world performed by accomplished playing and informative chatter between the pieces which sets the scene and encourages accessibility for those less familiar with classical music etiquette.

The festival started as it means to go on, showcasing women and our diverse community at its very best.

This week features an action-packed festival programme with so many varied offerings, including the launch of three very special festival exhibitions at three different galleries across town, with some unique opportunities to engage in your own creative expression.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

5.30-7pm: Exhibition opening, Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St. Free plus light refreshments. Contact Sarah 027 371 8595 or sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz

Lucie Blaze's inspirational series of artworks on skateboards celebrate heroines from around the world in her first exhibition outside of Auckland. Rita Dibert's exhibition is a celebratory sampler of multi-media images from her studio. Horizon by Kylie Wardlaw is an addition to the programme with works where colour, texture, gesture, and painterly expression collide in landscape form. Viewing through to February 27.

An exhibition at Space Studio and Gallery features work by Lucie Blaze. Photo / Supplied

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

10am-midday: Born To Create Workshop: Design Your Own Board, Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St, $100. Contact Sarah 027 371 8595 or sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz to enrol. Create your own artwork on a skateboard deck using photos of women that inspire you. All materials and skateboard deck included.

12.30-2pm: Born To Create Workshop: Learn + Create, Space Studio + Gallery, 18 St Hill St, $50. Contact Sarah 027 371 8595 or sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz to enrol. Create a paper collage on canvas using photos of women that inspire you. All materials and canvas included.

6pm: FEMINA – Exhibition opening, Edith Gallery, 24 Taupo Quay. Free + light refreshments. www.teresagoodin.co.nz. New work by Taranaki-based artist Teresa Goodin exploring primordial feminine power and the feminine in mythology. Viewing until March 10.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

5.30pm: Exhibition opening Girls, Girls, Girls – Shout it OUT!, A Gallery, 85 Glasgow St. Free. Txt Cath 027 629 2545. A group exhibition of all female artists celebrating pride in being female. Viewing until March 13.

A festival event I am particularly excited about is the inaugural Whanganui Zine Fest at Article Café on Saturday from 2-5pm.

Abby Stewart and M-J McAllister have put a tonne of effort into this uniquely creative opportunity to indulge in a market and informal workshop space celebrating zines and DIY print culture. As a long-time zine-lover, I am really keen to see some local offerings and add some to my collection.

The Whanganui Regional Museum is hosting some interesting public talks each Thursday evening of the festival, and the Whanganui Science Forum has had an unexpected change in guest presenter from Kate Hannah to Jenny Coleman who will share her experiences as a feminist researcher and published author next Tuesday at the Davis Theatre.

Of course, there are so many wonderful events on offer during La Fiesta thanks to around 70 festival partners. Check out all the offerings and download a full Festival Guide at: https://lafiestanz.com/ or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.