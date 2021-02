A local derby at Wembley - with Whanganui Athletic women's 'The Dark Side' taking on WHS Old Girls. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 2021 Downer New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui wrapped up on Sunday, February 14, after 10 days of rivalry, fun and camaraderie. Chronicle photographer Bevan Conley captured some of the action from the last few days of competition.

Rosemary Tennant trying to concentrate as her fan club, Wigs Arathoon, caused a riot at the jigsaw puzzle race. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nigel Hurley at the jigsaw puzzle race at the War Memorial Centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Not Fast Just Furious take on J Voohees Snowman in the 30-44 age category of floorball. Photo / Bevan Conley

There was plenty of action at the tennis competition held at Whanganui Tennis Club. Photo / Bevan Conley