Indoor netball in full swing at New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui

Ball Busters and AK Mixed in action at Springvale Stadium, with Red Nation and Balls Up doing battle in the background. Photo / Bevan Conley

Springvale Stadium was filled with energy on Tuesday afternoon as teams fought it out for indoor netball supremacy at the Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

The mixed grade competition featured predominantly local teams, but the Ball Breakers, made up of Downer employees, had travelled from around the North Island.

Team captain Ashley Thomas said it was their second time at the Games in Whanganui, and this year they were still chasing their first win.

"We drew the first game and then we were beaten 50-30 by locals Red Nation in the second one," Thomas said.

Ashley Thomas shoots for goal against AK Mixed on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

"They play pretty much all the time though."

Thomas said Ball Busters hadn't played a lot of netball together leading up to the Games, but they had enjoyed it so much in 2018 that she put the team back in for this year's competition.

"Most of us are from Palmerston North and Feilding, but a couple of girls have come down from Gisborne as well.

"It's great to get other Downer people from around our area in the team. They sponsor the Masters Games, so we wanted to get involved and show that Downer is a cool place to work at as well."